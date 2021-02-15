Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PDS. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE PDS opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,800 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 475,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $3,236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3,062.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 107,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

