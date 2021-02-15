Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the January 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC opened at $36.83 on Monday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72.

