Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRTA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BTIG Research raised shares of Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. Prothena has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $23.87.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Prothena by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Prothena by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 19,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Prothena by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Prothena by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

