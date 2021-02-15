Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.86. 101,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,565. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $95.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,454,000 after acquiring an additional 978,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after acquiring an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 272.9% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

