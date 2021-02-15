Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,441 at Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,363.09 ($17.81).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,328 ($17.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.65 billion and a PE ratio of 245.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,343.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,222.08. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,509 ($19.72).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

