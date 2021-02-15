Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PUK. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prudential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. Prudential has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

