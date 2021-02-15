Pundi X NEM Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.23 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 67.9% higher against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $18,974.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00059723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00272506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00085703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00091955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.19 or 0.00407035 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00185338 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,419,455,103 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

