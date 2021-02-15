Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSTG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

NYSE PSTG opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,387,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,170,000 shares of company stock worth $24,596,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

