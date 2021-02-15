Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the January 14th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Purple Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.82% of Purple Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPBT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.94. 18,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,959. Purple Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.33.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in the United States, as well as in China and South Korea.

