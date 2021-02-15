Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.72.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.46.

GNRC stock opened at $326.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $330.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Generac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 54,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Generac by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 46,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 613,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,503,000 after acquiring an additional 79,080 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

