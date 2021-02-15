Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for MGM Resorts International Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for MGM Resorts International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.00). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

