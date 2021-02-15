Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CME Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $184.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.90. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

