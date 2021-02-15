Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altice USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.69.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 192.23 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

