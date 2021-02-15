Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Western Union Company Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Western Union in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Western Union’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.21.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 212,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

