Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report issued on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

FULT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $14.79 on Monday. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 1,067,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,290,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,095,000 after acquiring an additional 646,405 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 572,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 627,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

