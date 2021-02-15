Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The AZEK in a research note issued on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The AZEK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

Shares of AZEK opened at $47.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $47.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The AZEK by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,605 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The AZEK by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,597,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after purchasing an additional 508,585 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The AZEK by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,448,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 450,069 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in The AZEK by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,185,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The AZEK by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,079,000 after purchasing an additional 187,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

