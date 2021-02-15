Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $163.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.56.

QTWO stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $1,296,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $128,239.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,019.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,022 shares of company stock worth $28,528,537 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,511,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,229,000 after buying an additional 144,368 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Q2 by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116,190 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Q2 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,060,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Q2 by 946.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 777,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after buying an additional 702,969 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

