Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Lifted by B. Riley

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the software maker will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $102.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ FY2021 earnings at $6.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on NSIT. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

NSIT opened at $85.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $88.70.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.