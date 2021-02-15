Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Cut by Analyst

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zynga in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

ZNGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $11.60 on Monday. Zynga has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $12.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 895,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $130,791.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,721,575 shares of company stock worth $27,441,220. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

