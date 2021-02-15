Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171,984 shares during the quarter. Qorvo accounts for about 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Qorvo worth $38,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,035,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.41.

Qorvo stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.00. 63,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,831. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.