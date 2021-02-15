QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Position Lessened by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,941 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $45,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QTS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Shares of QTS stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $63.69. 16,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,303. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.13 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

