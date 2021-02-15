Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Reduced by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $77.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.53. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.