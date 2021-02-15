Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Quanterix worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 8.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at $90,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $86.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -76.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $93,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $132,176.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,924 shares of company stock worth $4,181,483 over the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

