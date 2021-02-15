QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an underperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $54.64 on Thursday. QuantumScape has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $132.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. FMR LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,002,844,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,706,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,126,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,801,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

