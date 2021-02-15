Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.40. 417,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $46.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

