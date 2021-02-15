Rational Advisors LLC Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for 0.8% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,703,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,943.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,797. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,802.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,405.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,142.99 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

