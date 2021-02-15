Rational Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter worth $1,857,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in FedEx by 3.9% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 25,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in FedEx by 18.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

FDX traded up $8.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $263.00. 176,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

