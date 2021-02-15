Rational Advisors LLC Purchases 5,358 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Masco during the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 119,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

