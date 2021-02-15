Rational Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $306.32. 145,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,138. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

