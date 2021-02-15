Ravencoin (RVN) Trading 116.7% Higher This Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 116.7% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $654.41 million and approximately $207.92 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00059576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.32 or 0.00271034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00067713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.12 or 0.00978513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00088496 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00053820 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,142,380,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

