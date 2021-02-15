Raymond James Boosts SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $78.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,496,000 after buying an additional 277,275 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

