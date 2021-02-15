RDA Financial Network Acquires 1,225 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.39.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $237.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.29. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

