RDA Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock opened at $117.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.94 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.