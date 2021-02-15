RDA Financial Network Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network owned 0.08% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOM. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 186,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

