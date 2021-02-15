RDA Financial Network Has $429,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG opened at $105.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average is $94.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.