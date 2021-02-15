RDA Financial Network Has $530,000 Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

FBC opened at $45.79 on Monday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

