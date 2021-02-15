RDA Financial Network Sells 863 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

RDA Financial Network lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 21,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 215,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 33,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 77,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $14.84 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.