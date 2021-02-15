Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diageo plc (DGE.L) (DGE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON: DGE):

1/29/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 3,570 ($46.64) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,040 ($39.72) to GBX 3,570 ($46.64). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,080 ($40.24) price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 3,520 ($45.99) price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Diageo plc (DGE.L) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.

LON DGE traded up GBX 54 ($0.71) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 3,063 ($40.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,728. The stock has a market cap of £71.67 billion and a PE ratio of 63.81. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,150.18 ($41.16). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,946.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,774.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Diageo plc (DGE.L)’s payout ratio is 145.83%.

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 831 shares of company stock worth $2,483,008.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

