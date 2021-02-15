Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $17.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

