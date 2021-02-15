Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) PT Raised to GBX 700

Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 666 ($8.70) price target on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 618.45 ($8.08).

RDW opened at GBX 564 ($7.37) on Thursday. Redrow plc has a 1-year low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 850.76 ($11.12). The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The company has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 549.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 488.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Redrow plc (RDW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.95%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

