Redwood Investments LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 938 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,293 shares of company stock worth $11,207,401 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $328.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.18 and a 200-day moving average of $329.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $311.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

