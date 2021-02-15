Redwood Investments LLC Invests $861,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 764,076 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 32.6% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,361,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $296,467,000 after purchasing an additional 580,158 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after purchasing an additional 508,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in NIKE by 5,779.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 443,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,619 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $142.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

