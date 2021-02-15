Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on RWT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

NYSE RWT opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redwood Trust (RWT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.