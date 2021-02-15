Reef (REEF) One Day Volume Hits $262.49 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $262.49 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00066191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $459.42 or 0.00929687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052137 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,550.48 or 0.05161180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00017602 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00034871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

