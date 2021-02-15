Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Stock Holdings Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 970.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ REG opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $64.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

