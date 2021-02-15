Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 1,912 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Evergy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

