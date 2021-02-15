Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,427,594 shares of company stock valued at $75,683,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.