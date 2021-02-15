Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in The AES by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,846,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 250,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The AES by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,332,000 after acquiring an additional 911,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,569,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,246,000 after acquiring an additional 203,152 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The AES by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,697,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 88,411 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The AES by 2.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,504,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $28.53 on Monday. The AES Co. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $28.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

