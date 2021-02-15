Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,537 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after acquiring an additional 353,588 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,341 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,013,880,000 after purchasing an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,952,000 after buying an additional 760,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after buying an additional 1,592,405 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $138.06 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $715.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

