Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 408.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 64,370 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,314,000. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,371,000.

EWJ opened at $71.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $71.56.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

